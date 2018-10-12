Clear

Barbara Mae Culp-Smith September 7, 1933 - October 10, 2018

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Barbara Mae Culp-Smith
1933-2018

Barbara Mae Culp-Smith, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
She was born September 7, 1933, to Taylor Benjamin “T.B.” and Mildred June (Dickerson) Linville in DeKalb, Missouri. Barbara graduated from Benton High School in 1951.
She married Jearl (Jerry) McDonald in 1952. They later divorced. Barbara married Thomas Milton Culp on November 15, 1969. He preceded her in death October 25, 1988. She then married Harold Everett Smith on May 12, 1992. He preceded her in death October 25, 2000.
Barbara worked at Swift & Company and the City of St. Joseph before following her father as Chief Deputy Recorder of Deeds for Buchanan County. She was elected Recorder of Deeds and retired from that office.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; and sister, Mary Matchett.
Survivors include her son, Jearl Shane (Jennifer) McDonald; daughters, Vickie (Larry) DeWar and Stacy (Kevin) Brown; grandchildren, Erin (Josh) Perry, Lori (David) Redmond, Jearl Matthew (Shannon) McDonald, and Megan Dowell; great-grandchildren, Taylor Blevins, Tori (Cody) Pederson, Haden (Kasey) McDonald, Clayton (Shannon) Redmond, Brody Redmond, Jearl Corbin McDonald, Paige Perry, David Dowell, Gavin Redmond, Noah Dowell, and Owen Redmond; brother, Larry (Ginger) Linville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will receive friends, 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the St. James Capital Campaign Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

