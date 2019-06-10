Barbara Rae Ellis December 2, 1935 - June 7, 2019

Barbara Rae Ellis 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at a local health care facility. She was born December 2, 1935 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Frances and Morgan Jones. She attended Central High School for 2 years, and Maysville High School, graduating class of 1953. She later attended Platt Business College. She married Herbert Ellis on September 11, 1954 in Maysville, MO. She worked at J.C. Penney as a bookkeeper. Barb loved her family. She was a member of J.C. Penney Retired Associates, and McCarthy Baptist Church for many years. Barbara was preceded in death by husband, Herbert Ellis, father, Morgan D. Jones, mother, Frances Elizabeth Jones, and sister, Helen Elane Maxwell. Survivors include: 4 sons, Mike (Mary Ann) Ellis of St. Joseph, Mark (Anne) Ellis of St. Joseph, MO, Tim (Jayne) Ellis of Saint Joseph, MO, and Todd (Sheila) Ellis of Kansas City, MO, brother, Morgan "Sonny" (Susan) Jones, 10 grandchildren, Michelle (Daniel) Conard, Melissa (Jimmy) Nash, David (Sarah) Ellis, Andrew (Lindsay) Ellis, Kailey (Devin) Black, Kirk (Emily) Ellis, Kyle (Taylor) Ellis, Kain Ellis, Ashley (Jake) Jones, and Josh (Holly) Ellis, 8 great grandchildren, Kyla, Rilyn, Ellis, Malia, Ava, Ellison, Olivia, and Rhett. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday, June 10, 2019 at McCarthy Baptist Church, Pastor Jeremiah Bradford officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Live With A Purpose - Erin Hook Memorial Trust c/o Citizens Bank and Trust, 5305 N. Belt Hwy., St. Joseph, MO 64506.