Barbara Ruth Taylor July 25, 1936 - November 28, 2018

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Barbara Ruth Taylor 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday November 28, 2018 in Saint Joseph. She was born July 25, 1936 in Saxton, Missouri daughter of the late Corine & John Groce. She married Wilbert Taylor Jr. on May 1, 1954, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Lafayette and worked at Henrys Hamburgers in her young years. Mom was a wonderful cook, amazing homemaker, and a mother and grandmother to all. She enjoyed fishing, camping, sewing, and going to her sister and sister in laws card parties, she loved anything that involved being with her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Johnny, Jimmy, John, Delmer George, and Everett Groce, sisters, Dorothy Pendelton, Elsie Currier, Betty Groce, and Judy Hughes. Survivors include husband, Wilbert Taylor Jr. of the home, daughters: Vickie L Wandfluh of Arivaca, AZ, Sheila (C.W.) Ford, Saint Joseph, Pam Jaramillo, Saint Joseph, MO, granddaughters: Hailey Jaramillo, and Taylor Ford (Tyler Watson), great grandchildren, Mason & Jordon Allday, and a a brother, Teddy (Mary Lee) Groce, and sisters in law; Sharon Groce, and Jean Clements, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

