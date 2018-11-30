Barbara Zoe Kentzler November 25, 1929 - November 27, 2018

Barbara Zoe Kentzler 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born November 25, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Dorthea & James Campbell. She graduated from Central High School class of 1947. She worked at Heartland Hospital for many years as an Administrative Assistant. Barbara grew up on Mitchell Ave., attended Bliss Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, and she was a member and greeter at the Brookdale Presbyterian Church. She was also active in the neighborhood crime watch. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patty Libby. Survivors include: daughter, Cheri A. Estep, Saint Joseph, MO, son, Michael (Janie) Kentzler, Rockford, IL, grandsons: Justin Broussard and Alan Broussard, great granddaughter, Kendra Broussard, niece, Morgan, and nephew, Jayme. The Inurnment will be conducted at a later date at the Ashland Cemetery. She will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.