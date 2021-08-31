Clear
Barry Owen Paxton, 51

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:51 PM

Barry Owen Paxton 51, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born March 1, 1970 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Linda and Jerald Paxton Sr. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Jerald Paxton Sr., and brother, Patrick Jess Paxton. Survivors include: mother, Linda Paxton, brothers, Jerald "Junior" Paxton Jr. (Jessica Occallaghan) MO, and Shaun Paxton, cousin, Connie Fletchall of Saint Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Hackberry Cemetery, Andrew County.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
