Barry Owen Paxton 51, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born March 1, 1970 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Linda and Jerald Paxton Sr. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Jerald Paxton Sr., and brother, Patrick Jess Paxton. Survivors include: mother, Linda Paxton, brothers, Jerald "Junior" Paxton Jr. (Jessica Occallaghan) MO, and Shaun Paxton, cousin, Connie Fletchall of Saint Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Hackberry Cemetery, Andrew County.
