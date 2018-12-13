Basil Carlton Hoehn, Jr.

1924-2018

Basil C. “Sonny” Hoehn, Jr., 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri died Monday, December 10, 2018 at his new home in Houston, Texas.

Born October 29, 1924 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Basil C. Hoehn, Sr. and Irene (Nowak) Hoehn. He was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph until moving to Houston in early November of this year.

He was a 1943 graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

During World War II, Basil served in the United States Army in the European Theatre under General Patton (1943 – 1945). He was a Sargent Squad Leader and was awarded the Bronze Star for Heroism.

On May 29, 1948 he married the former Marietta Spugnardi. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Hoehn was a respected educator in St. Joseph for many years. He began his career as a science teacher and assistant coach with the St. Joseph School District. He then served as assistant principal for Lafayette High School for over twenty years. He was later the principal for Bode Middle School for thirteen years and then for Cathedral Elementary School for six years. He was supervisor of student teachers for MWSC.

He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church; a member of Knights of Columbus Council #571; St. Joseph General Assembly #569; Boys Scouts of America, where he was the long-time Scoutmaster of Troop 47; Tribe of Mic-O-Say, where he was known as Chieftain Laughing Eyes; past president of Senior Center’s Foundation Board, Teachers Credit Union, Ducks Unlimited and the Fairview Men’s Club. He was an ardent duck hunter, golfer and bridge player.

(Survivors) his sister, Glorya “Sally” Hoehn of St. Joseph, Missouri; two sons, Anthony C. “Tony” Hoehn and his wife, Marge of Omaha, Nebraska and Thomas J. Hoehn and his wife, Katy of Clearwater, Florida; three daughters, Teresa Steffens and her husband, Gary of Houston, Texas, Tammy McKeever and her husband, Doug of Belton, Missouri and Rachel Baumgartner and her husband, Eric of Seattle, Washington; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

(Mass of Christian Burial) 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 18th, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 6:00 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Monday. The family suggests memorial gifts to Cathedral Food Pantry. Online obituary and guestbook available at www.meierhoffer.com.