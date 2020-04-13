Bea G. Sells

1941-2020

Bea G. Sells, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was born July 25, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Bea married Eldon C. Sells March 29, 1958. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church and AAA.

Bea enjoyed Facebook, puzzles, word cross puzzles, reading and loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Gail Sells and Diana King; parents, Virgil and Martha (Ferrier) Kerns; brother, Johnnie Kerns; sister, Sherry Walker.

Additional survivors include daughter, Cheryl Sells Washington (Steven); 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Allen Kerns; sisters, Kandy Davis, Virginia Davis, Terry Ebling, Peggy Duncan.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends May Call 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.