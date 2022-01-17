Beatrice Josephine Teaney 89, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born September 1, 1932 in Cameron, MO, daughter of the late Susan and William Turner. She was a Medical Technician and a homemaker, who enjoyed watching wrestling. Beatrice was preceded in death by husband, Charles Teaney, and her parents. Survivors include, sons, Willie (Belinda) Petitt, Cosby, MO, and Gary Petitt, St. Joseph, MO, three grandchildren: Melissa Hatheway, Cassie Petitt, and David Petitt, great grandchildren: Zane Alders, Wess Taylor, Tessa Taylor, Domaniq Wilcoxson, Emily Lemons, Lilly McPherson, Kaylee Frump and Wyatt Taylor. Funeral services and public live stream: 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, Cosby, MO. Memorials are requested to the Cosby Bethel Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:05 PM
