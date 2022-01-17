Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Beatrice Josephine Teaney, 89

Beatrice Josephine Teaney 89, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:05 PM

Beatrice Josephine Teaney 89, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born September 1, 1932 in Cameron, MO, daughter of the late Susan and William Turner. She was a Medical Technician and a homemaker, who enjoyed watching wrestling. Beatrice was preceded in death by husband, Charles Teaney, and her parents. Survivors include, sons, Willie (Belinda) Petitt, Cosby, MO, and Gary Petitt, St. Joseph, MO, three grandchildren: Melissa Hatheway, Cassie Petitt, and David Petitt, great grandchildren: Zane Alders, Wess Taylor, Tessa Taylor, Domaniq Wilcoxson, Emily Lemons, Lilly McPherson, Kaylee Frump and Wyatt Taylor. Funeral services and public live stream: 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, Cosby, MO. Memorials are requested to the Cosby Bethel Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories