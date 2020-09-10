Beatrice Lorene Miller, 101, Stewartsville, Missouri; returned to her heavenly home on September 5, 2020. Devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her throughout her life and ultimately gave her peace.

Lorene was born to Ray and Nellie (Anderson) Good of Parnell, Missouri on March 17, 1919. The oldest of four girls, Lorene helped raise her sisters and was her daddy's helper on the farm.

In addition to homemaker and farmer's wife, Lorene worked at the Methodist Medical Center in St. Joseph for 10 years, and as a large animal veterinarian assistant, briefly ran a restaurant and likely wall-papered most of the houses in Union Star, Missouri. She loved her family, her flowers, gardening and Jesus Christ.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, LaVeda Montgomery, husbands, Robert Hoskins, Claude W. Miller and Lee Lippincott; son, Ronald Miller daughter, Ramona Weiland and infant granddaughter, Debra Long.

Surivors daughter, Roberta Long, son, Richard Miller (Lori); sisters, LaFaye Newcomer (Leroy) and Loretta Smith (Harvey); eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and nineteen great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Service 2:00 PM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.