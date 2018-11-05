Clear

Beatrice Louise Blacketer-Bolden September 9, 1959 - November 3, 2018

Beatrice Louise Blacketer-Bolden

September 9, 1959 - November 3, 2018

Beatrice Louise Blacketer-Bolden 59, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Saturday November 3, 2018 at her home. She was born September 9, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Gertrude & Henry Blacketer. She graduated from Missouri Western State University as a B.S in Nursing, and holds a Masters Degree is Social Work from Friends University. She was a registered nurse working at several nursing homes in the area. She enjoyed education and loved to learn as well as helping people, she was a Christian. Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers: Sterling Keck, and Jimmy Stanfield. Survivors include: husband, Leslie Bolden of the home, daughters, Ranae (Steven) Edwards, Phoenix, AZ, and Carrissa Feiden, Saint Joseph, MO, a son, Vernon Marlowe, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Alissa, Kaylie, Michael, and Marissa, two sisters, Sandra Campbell, and Cherri Huggins. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

