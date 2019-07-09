Becky Jo Wilson-Long June 21, 1962 - July 7, 2019

Becky Jo Wilson-Long 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home. She was born June 21, 1962 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Judy and Ronnie "Bondo" Wilson. She attended Lafayette High School and married Frank Long on July 29, 1999 and he survives of the home. She worked at Mead Products retiring after 20 years of service. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, and morel mushroom hunting. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents, Betty and Verle Sargent, paternal grandparents, Catherine and William Wilson, and brother, Ronnie John Wilson. Survivors include, husband, Frank Leo Long of the home, step mother, Lisa Harris, daughter, Ciara Merrigan, son, Nicholas Merrigan, step daughter, Brittany Long, grandaughters, MaKayla Caton, Zoey Dilley, and Braelynn Lanning, grandson, Ryder Dilley, sistera, Shelly (Eric) Thompson, Savannah, MO, and Roxie (Blaine) Worthy, Roy, WA.

Funeral services: 2 pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.