Obituary
Becky Lynn Feiden, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was born March 1, 1961 to George and Rosemary (Keller) Worthen.
Becky married Dale Feiden August 21, 1982; he preceded her in death April 2000.
She enjoyed singing karaoke and traveling.
Becky loved camping and fishing at the cabin and having water days with her family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons, Dale Feiden II, George Feiden; daughters, Rosemary Feiden, Tammy McVicker; grandchildren, Robin II, Ariel, James, Alyssa, Michael, Marissa, Isabella; great-grandson, Lorenzo; sisters, Bettijane Martinez (Rick), Cindy Smith ((Fred), numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Celebration of Life 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Hyde Park, St. Joseph, Missouri
