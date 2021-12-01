Belen Cordonier 71, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was born January 29, 1950 in Bacon, Sorsogon, Phillipines, and she has lived in St. Joseph for several years. She was a seamstress working for herself and at "SYR" Scott Young Research. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren, who were her life. She was a catholic. Belen was preceded in death by her parents, Inocentes Ariate & Carmon Doctor. She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Corey) Smith, Country Club, MO, son, Tony (Tristean) Housell, Pleasant Valley, MO, four grandsons: Allan Smith, Austin (Jasmine) Housell, Chase Furgison, and Jaden Housell, granddaughter, Phoebe Smith, great-granddaughter, Aria Housell, and step grandson, Brendon McElwain. She had several brothers and sisters including her twin brother. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated following the visitation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.