Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Belen Cordonier, 71

Belen Cordonier 71, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:43 AM

Belen Cordonier 71, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was born January 29, 1950 in Bacon, Sorsogon, Phillipines, and she has lived in St. Joseph for several years. She was a seamstress working for herself and at "SYR" Scott Young Research. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren, who were her life. She was a catholic. Belen was preceded in death by her parents, Inocentes Ariate & Carmon Doctor. She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Corey) Smith, Country Club, MO, son, Tony (Tristean) Housell, Pleasant Valley, MO, four grandsons: Allan Smith, Austin (Jasmine) Housell, Chase Furgison, and Jaden Housell, granddaughter, Phoebe Smith, great-granddaughter, Aria Housell, and step grandson, Brendon McElwain. She had several brothers and sisters including her twin brother. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated following the visitation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Atchison
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Temperatures today will be well above average with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories