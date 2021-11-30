Ben F. Espey, 68, of Barnard, MO, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, with his family at his side.

Ben was born in Maryville, MO, on October 16, 1953, to Richard (Dick) and Lena Mae (Cross) Espey. He grew up in the Maryville area and graduated from Maryville High School in 1971.

On August 9, 1974, Ben was united in marriage to Sharon Kay Kiser.

Ben loved his family, along with horses and his Harley motorcycles. He and Sharon traveled to many locations in their years.

He had farmed for 10 years before getting into law enforcement, spending 24 total years in that profession. First as a deputy, then an officer with campus safety, and later Maryville Public Safety. He was then elected Sheriff of Nodaway County, and spent 16 years in that position. He had numerous law enforcement certifications.

Later he was a part time heavy equipment operator for White Cloud Township.

His survivors include his wife Sharon of the home; his children: Jennifer (Spencer) Miller, Barnard, MO, Jared (Jennifer) Espey, Cole Camp, MO and their children: Jessi, Wyatt and Justin Miller, Barnard, MO, Will and Jolee Espey, and Sam Jones, Cole Camp, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father in law and mother in law, Dick and Betty Kiser.

Other survivors include his brothers: Sam (Mary Jo) Espey, Lenexa, KS, Dan Espey, Carthage, MO, Ted (Debbie) Espey, Maryville, MO, and Andy (Toni) Espey, Parkland, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.

Ben will be cremated after the services and his burial will be later in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Barnard, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery,

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Ben F. Espey, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.