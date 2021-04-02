Berman Boyd Max Stephens, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

He was born September 17, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri to Bernard and Mary Ellen (Findley) Stephens.

Max married Carolyn Steidel on June 15, 1963. She survives of the home.

He was a union drywaller for Brandon Brothers Drywall and numerous companies in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. He also worked in auto repair and painting, working at Chafen Body Works, Karle Carriage Works and Schuller’s Auto. In 1982, he bought his own auto body and paint shop, Car-Max, later known as C-MaxZ, which he owned for over 35 years.

Max enjoyed going to auto shows and races. He loved his pets and spending time with his family, especially Sunday dinners and monthly birthday parties. He also enjoyed laughing at TikTok videos of Curious George.

He was a member of Woodson Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; son, James C. Stephens (Michael); daughter, Kimberly Simmons (Tyrone); granddaughter, Shamarla Pointer (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Rilee, Raylin, and Roean Pointer; cousins, Brenda Juhl and Debbie Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews; life-long friends, Phil Saverino, Larry Smithers, and Bobby Cabean; and his beloved dog, Johnny Cash.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date Denver, Missouri, Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, DaVita Dialysis in St. Joseph, the American Cancer Society, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. The family requests anyone attending visitation or service to wear a face mask.