Bernard A. Siegmund, 85

Bernard A. Siegmund, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2021.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:46 PM

Bernard A. Siegmund, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2021.
He was born October 7, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas to Chester and Theresa (Stahl) Siegmund.
Bernard married Mary Margaret Ryan February 24, 1962. She survives of the home.
He was in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1960.
Bernard was a member of Grace Evangelical Church, where he also attended Bible study.
He enjoyed taking care of his cats, golf, collectibles, yardwork and being outdoors.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 4 sisters.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Siegmund, John Siegmund (Migdalia); grandchildren, Ember and Victoria Siegmund, Alvara Valiente; his beloved cats; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

