Bernard Dean Van Cleave, 83, of St. Joseph, died January 4, 2021. Bernard was born July 29, 1937, in St. Joseph to Paul and Elizabeth (Katzman) Van Cleave.

He was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Prior to retirement he was owner, operator, and manager of Custom Wood Products. He also served in the Missouri National Guard.

Bernard married Ruth Ann Loomis on May 24, 1957 and she survives. Also surviving are son Scott Van Cleave (Cindy); daughter Dianna Brown (Kent); grandchildren, Rachel Sipes (Ross), Erica Van Cleave, Payton Brown, Tyler Brown, Ashley Brown, great-granddaughter Hannah Sipes; sister Barbara Stevenson, and nephew Randy Moran.

He was preceded in death by his parents

Bernard loved camping, playing cards, bowling, and was a model train enthusiast. He was a member of the Pony Express Kickers Square Dance Club for many years.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

Private family services will be held at Ashland Cemetery. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.