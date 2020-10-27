Bernardine E. McAfee, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away October 23, 2020. Bernardine was born May 17, 1925 in Wathena, KS, to William and Elizabeth (Debeque) Greub.

She was a teacher for over 37 years, starting in a one room school house in Amazonia. Bernardine retired from Cathedral school in 1990.

She was a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph where she married Lawrence McAfee on June 26, 1948. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ann Gebhard.

Survivors include sons, Ron McAfee (Diana), Ken McAfee (Marsha); three grandsons, John McAfee (Jenny), Nathan McAfee (Lauren), Nick McAfee (Sadara); five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Her family always looked forward to her decorated holiday sugar cookies. She was a volunteer at the Andrew County Food Pantry. Bernardine also served on the Andrew County Senior Citizens Tax Fund Board.

The family would like to thank Country Squire and Freudenthal Home Health and Hospice.

Memorial contributions to the Andrew County Food Pantry or to the Andrew County Senior Citizens Center would be appreciated.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cathedral of St. Joseph. The family will receive friends Wednesday beginning at 9:00 am at the church, where the Rosary will be recited at 9:40 am, also at the church. The family cordially asks that you wear a mask and observe social distancing. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Bernardine will lie in state at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, MO, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Service will be livestreamed at

facebook.com/CathedralStJoseph/live