Bernardo Serpa, 65

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 4:02 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Bernardo Serpa, 65, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born May 20, 1955 in Cuba, son of Maria Villanueva and Julio Canstantino Serpa. He worked at Triumph Foods. Bernardo was preceded in death by his father, Julio Canstantino Serpa, and mother, Maria Villanueva. He is survived by wife, Maritza Drake of St. Joseph, and other family and friends. Mr. Serpa has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

