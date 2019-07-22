Berneta Yvonne (Dale) Taulbee, 90, of Weston, MO

Obituary

BERNETA YVONNE DALE TAULBEE

After 90 years of a great life, Berneta Yvonne (Dale) Taulbee of Weston, MO passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1928 to Charles Byrd and Joyce Shenkner (Murphy) Dale in Weston. Berneta was a 1945 graduate of the Weston High School; afterwards she worked for the Unity School of Christianity until her marriage to Roger Lee Taulbee on May 23, 1950. She then dedicated her time to her family, and after raising her 2 daughters, Berneta went to work for Exchange National Bank in Atchison, KS where she retired after 23 years of service. Berneta was very proud of her family; and of her church family at the First Baptist Church of Weston. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roger Lee; her brother Duane Dale; her sister Barbara Davis; and her granddaughter in law Maureen Parrett. Berneta is survived by her daughters Yvonne (David) Parrett and Bescinda (Carl Jr.) Harper; and her grandsons Chris (Aimie) Harper, Sean Parrett, and Craig Harper. She will be missed by her family and many loving friends. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston; followed by a 2:00 p.m. graveside service at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the First Baptist Church of Weston. Arrangements by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO. 816.386.2281 www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com