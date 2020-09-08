Clear
Bernice "Jean" (Hawkins) Burst, 85

Visitation: Friday, September 11th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 603 S. Sloan Street, Maysville, MO 64469. ■ Service: Saturday, September 12th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Turner Family Funeral Home.

Cameron, MO……Bernice “Jean” (Hawkins) Burst, 85, of Cameron, Mo. passed away on September 4, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Maysville, Mo.

Funeral Service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo., on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock, of Pleasant Hill Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery in Gower, Mo.

Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo., on Friday, September 11, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

Jean was born in Gower, Mo., to Raymond and Thelma (Burton) Hawkins on July 29, 1935.

She went to High School in Gower, and graduated in 1953.

Jean worked at Trans World Airlines for 36 years in the Data Entry Department.

She enjoyed her farm and horses, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved her family.

She had a inherent ornery streak and a wonderful sense of humor, making people laugh.

Jean is survived by her 5 children, William Burst Jr., Wanda Johnson, Gary (Robin) Burst, Sherry Frazier, and Linda (James) Weaver. grandchildren, Shayla, Wendy, Billy Ray, Sean, Crissy, Dalton, Dylan, Sharona, Jennifer, and Ronny Jr., great grandchildren, Layla, Audrey, Chloe, Ethan, Blaine, Aidan, Charleigh, Lincoln, Zarina, and Joshua, many step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren, a host of other relatives, and a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William A. Burst, brother Jack Hawkins, sister Ada Mae Tate, and nephew, David Ray Tate.

Memorials in Jean’s honor may be made to the C.O.P.D. Foundation in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home; Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469.

