Bernice Kathryn Dornhoffer April 27, 1922 - November 30, 2018

Bernice Kathryn (Maleta) Dornhoffer 96, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Villa Shalom in Shawnee Mission, KS. She was born April 27, 1922 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Katie (Turbak) and Stanley Maleta. She graduated from St. Stanislaus Catholic Elementary School and Benton High School class of 1940. She worked at the Douglas Candy Company, and St. Joseph Packaging from 1956-1985. Bernice married Robert "Bob" Dornhoffer on October 2nd 1948, and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2014. She was a homemaker and a fabulous cook, and she was a member of St. James Catholic Church. One of the highlights of her life was meeting St. John Paul II in Rome. She was also a soccer fan, and met David Beckham also. Bernice was preceded in death by husband, Robert Francis Dornhoffer in 2014, and her parents. Survivors include daughter, Bonne Illig and husband Cliff of Leawood, KS, son, Dennis Dornhoffer and wife Sue, Saint Joseph, MO, four grandchildren: Ryan (Emily) Dornhoffer, Kristen (Berry) Crook, Michael (Amy) Illig, and Brian (Michelle) Illig, great grandson, Clive Robert Illig, and step great grandchildren: Kason and Aiden Ferguson.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 6-8 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.