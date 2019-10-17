Clear

Bernice L. Ebling, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Bernice's Obituary
Bernice L. Ebling, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care surrounded by her loving family.
Bernice was born on September 27, 1939 in Breckenridge, Missouri to the late Aubrey and Bessie (Cox) Price. She received her nursing degree from Missouri Western State University.
Mrs. Ebling worked as an LPN for thirty-seven years, retiring from Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation.
Bernice was a member of Assembly of God. She loved her family, whom she loved cooking for and always carried herself with an amazing sense of humor. She will be dearly missed.
Bernice married George Ebling on September 9, 1995 . He survives her of the home.
Additional survivors include children, Michael Ruark (Edith), James Ruark ( Sue) and Steven Horn (Cindy), all of St. Joseph; brother, Bill Price (Frances), lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nephews.
Mrs. Ebling was preceded in death by her parents; son, Andrew Ruark and great-grandson, Keaton McLean Ruark.
Services 1:00 PM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, MO. Visitation will be held after 10:00 AM Friday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday.

