Bernice Margaret Manion, 96, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Bernice was born May 19, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois to John Joseph Jr. and Agnes (Rogola) Baron.
She was a member of the Opti-Mrs Club, Compass Club, and was Past President of the P.T.A. She volunteered at Vintage Gardens as a bingo caller, the Welcome Wagon, and at Bessie Ellison when her children were in school.
Bernice married Edward Manion and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2013. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a daughter Sharon Manion, four brothers, and two sisters.
Survivors include her children, Edward Manion Jr., Richard Manion (Bridget), Laura Coker (Colin), several grandchildren and great -grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Bernice enjoyed calling and playing bingo, playing cards, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery. Friends may view Mrs. Manion from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman -Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph.
Related Content
- Bernice Margaret Manion May 19, 1923 - June 20, 2019
- Billy P. Miller July 19, 1923 - June 7, 2019
- Bernice Day November 19, 1919 - April 25, 2019
- Sylvia Margaret Bowman July 27, 1923 - September 17, 2018
- Joseph Fisher June 21, 1923 - December 29, 2018
- Dick Denney October 24, 1923 - January 8, 2019
- Betty Lee Rush September 7, 1923 - May 10, 2019
- Margaret Louise Thompson, 90
- Margaret Mary Bushong 1937-2018
- Arend William Thedinga August 29, 1923 - May 20, 2018