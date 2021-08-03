Bernie (Barbosa) Ceglenski, 76, Helena, Missouri, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

What a blessing to have such a wonderful person in our lives!

Bernie was the youngest of 12 children born to Mauricio and Pachita (Cruz) Barbosa on June 11, 1945. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1964.

She married Mike Ceglenski on January 25, 1964 and moved to Helena, Mo. in 1984.

She was an excellent homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She adored her grandchildren and new great-grandson.

Bernie was an excellent cook who enjoyed having family and friends over for dinner. She loved dancing, playing cards, and her church.

She was show director for St. Patrick’s Mexican Fiesta for many years and delighted in teaching kids numerous Mexican dances.

Bernie was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society and Legion of Mary. She especially enjoyed cooking and serving for funeral dinners. She enjoyed laughing and being with the other ladies who served the dinners.

She was a very caring person who touched many people. A typical one-hour trip to the grocery store lasted three to four hours due to the many people she knew.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, E.C., Merced and Rick Barbosa; and three sisters, Christina Torres, Mary Helen White, and Lupe Cathcart.

Bernie leaves behind her husband, Mike; daughter Gina (Tim); sons, Michael (Robyn) and David (Pam); nine grandchildren, Kayla Ceglenski, Austin Celglenski, Jacob Stoehr, Olivia Stoehr, Bethany Ceglenski, Stephanie Barnett, Macie Bryson, Camden Bryson, and Emma Hoffman; a great-grandson, Bryce Hinners; and five siblings, Faustino Barbosa, Jason Barbosa, Jesse Barbosa (Wanda), Ruth Curtin, and Julia Burris.

Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:30 A.M. Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Flowers are appreciated, and the family suggests memorial donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.