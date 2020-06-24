Clear

Bertha A. Nephew, 73

Service: Saturday, June 20th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Savannah Lake Club. Like Club Road, Savannah, MO 64485.

Bertha A. Nephew, 73, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph. She was born in St. Joseph, MO, on February 21, 1947, to William and Lorene Eleanor (Knowles) Bennett. She married Ronald Nephew on May 1, 1986 in Virginia and he survives of the home.

Bertha was most happy when she was spoiling children. She enjoyed traveling and gardening,

Bertha is survived by her husband, Ronald Nephew of Weatherby, MO; stepdaughter, Chantay (Jeff) Knapp of New Your State; sister, Mary Bennett of Cameron, MO; grandson, Chance Knapp. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Robert Townsend, and numerous family members.

Memorial Services will be at the Savannah Lake Club, Savannah, MO, Saturday June 20, 2020. Inurnment and military honors will be at a later date in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements.

