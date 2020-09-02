Bessie "Betty" Ruth Hinkle, 83

Betty Hinkle, age 83, St. Joseph, Missouri , passed peacefully at home into the presence of her Lord and Savior on August 28, 2020.

Betty was born in Amazonia, Missouri on June 25, 1937. She graduated from Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1955 and married Melburn Hinkle on June 23, 1956. Betty and Melburn made their home in St. Joseph where they loved and raised 4 children. She was the beloved grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Betty and Melburn shared their home over the years with many “bonus” children, when needed, as well as with great nephew Michael Gonzalez and his mother Vickie Gonzalez, deceased. Their home was always full of kids, great meals and lots of love and laughter.

Betty dearly loved to garden, cook and home can many fruits and vegetables from her gardens. She was a scratch cook and loved cooking big meals for family and friends. Her homemade bread and rolls were the best! She was always cooking for her family’s work socials, fishing trips and vacations. She loved family vacations and camping in South Dakota and Wyoming each year. She would raise and sell enough corn from her garden to pay for their entire family vacation that year!

Betty loved birds, squirrels and, hummingbirds especially, as evidenced by her many outside feeders that she could watch from her living room window. She also enjoyed gaming with her many friends when she had the opportunity over the years.

Betty was preceded in death by her Husband, Melburn Hinkle; Parents, Bessie and Charles Cole; Sisters, Mary Ann Pryor, Esther Thorburn and Gloria Stevens; and Brothers, Harold Cole, Wilson Cole, Charles (Junior) Cole and Clyde Cole.

Betty is survived by her sons; Mark (Michelle) Hinkle, Stewartsville, MO, Todd Hinkle, Paul (Julie) Hinkle and daughter, Paige (Eldon) Allen, of St. Joseph, MO. Grandchildren; Shaun (Chassidy) Hinkle, Jaime Copeland, Nate Hinkle, Ashley Hinkle, Jacob Allen, Anthony Allen and Padon Allen. Great Grandchildren; Alyssa, Ashleigh, Danika, Camden, Annabelle, Jase, Evan, Kingston, Kali, Hadley and Kinley.

A graveside service only will be held on Monday, August 31st at Memorial Park Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Following the graveside service, friends and family are invited to join the family at Betty’s home, 4 pm to 7 pm, for fellowship and a snack and dessert bar. The family kindly requests no flowers; however, memorial tribute donations in Betty’s honor, to help offset final expenses, can be made through Heaton Bowman Funeral Home, 3609 Frederick Blvd., St. Joseph, MO, 64506.