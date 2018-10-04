Bessie M. Wilson

July 24, 1947 - October 4, 2018

Bessie M. Wilson, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Bessie was born in St. Joseph on July 24, 1947 to William and Esther (Clark) Goldizen. She married Charles Wilson on April 29, 1969 in St. Joseph; they enjoyed 28 years of marriage before his death on February 4, 1998.

She worked at Mosaic in housekeeping.

She was preceded by: her parents; husband; daughter, Ruby Silvey; brothers, Bud and Terry Goldizen; sisters, Mary and Billie Jo Goldizen.

Bessie is survived by: sons, Kevin (Annette) Phillips; Darrell McArthur; Eric Mayse; daughters, Anna Adams; Virginia (Robert) Sandeffer; Charlie Wilson; Shelby Wilson; numerous grandchildren; brothers, Cliff and Nick Goldizen; sisters, Angie Goldizen and Tony Holcomb.

There will be a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Heaton-Bowman-Smith to help with funeral expenses.