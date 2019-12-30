Bessie Rose LaFave, 100

Bessie Rose LaFave passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 at St. Joseph, MO at 100 years of age.

She was born on February 6, 1919 on a farm near Burlington Junction, MO to William “Chan” and Minnie Alice (Irwin) Yates. She attended Skidmore, MO High School. Bessie married Joe David Smith from Mound City, MO and they had two sons, Billy Joe Smith Sr. and Roger Bruce Smith. They lived in the Mound City area but later divorced and Bessie moved to St. Joseph, MO. She then married Jule Frank LaFave, Jr. and they had a daughter, Julie Rose LaFave.

Bessie worked at various jobs including Chase Candy Company, Noma Lites, Whitaker factory and Missouri Methodist Hospital (later known as Heartland West). She always had a huge garden and enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, reading, fishing, listening to music, visiting with friends and family, and most of all caring for her grandchildren. In Bessie’s words, “The best part of all; I loved my Lord and the time he gave me for my family and friends. Also all the love and caring of my family. God Blessed me!”. Bessie was baptized at Savannah Baptist Church, St. Joseph, MO.

Bessie was preceded in death by: her parents; sons, Bill and Roger Smith; grandson, Billy Joe (Butch) Smith Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sandra K (Roeder) Smith; brothers, Byron and Darold Yates; sisters, Alice (Yates) Farrell, Mary Ann (Yates) Riggs and infant sister Eva Nell Yates; and her former husbands.

Bessie is survived by: her daughter, Julie LaFave of St. Joseph, MO; daughter-in-law, Patsy Smith of Mound City, MO; grandchildren Jeff Smith (Barb), Todd Smith, R. Bruce Smith Jr., David Smith (Lora), Chris Rogers (Jill), Michelle Trussell (Craig), and Cassie Garber; 14 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions to InterServ would be appreciated.

Memorial service: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends on Friday, December 27th from 6:30-8:00. Private inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.