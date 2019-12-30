Clear

Bessie Rose LaFave, 100

Visitation: Friday, December 27th, 2019 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. Service: Saturday, December 28th, 2019 11:00 AM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Bessie Rose LaFave passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 at St. Joseph, MO at 100 years of age.

She was born on February 6, 1919 on a farm near Burlington Junction, MO to William “Chan” and Minnie Alice (Irwin) Yates. She attended Skidmore, MO High School. Bessie married Joe David Smith from Mound City, MO and they had two sons, Billy Joe Smith Sr. and Roger Bruce Smith. They lived in the Mound City area but later divorced and Bessie moved to St. Joseph, MO. She then married Jule Frank LaFave, Jr. and they had a daughter, Julie Rose LaFave.

Bessie worked at various jobs including Chase Candy Company, Noma Lites, Whitaker factory and Missouri Methodist Hospital (later known as Heartland West). She always had a huge garden and enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, reading, fishing, listening to music, visiting with friends and family, and most of all caring for her grandchildren. In Bessie’s words, “The best part of all; I loved my Lord and the time he gave me for my family and friends. Also all the love and caring of my family. God Blessed me!”. Bessie was baptized at Savannah Baptist Church, St. Joseph, MO.

Bessie was preceded in death by: her parents; sons, Bill and Roger Smith; grandson, Billy Joe (Butch) Smith Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sandra K (Roeder) Smith; brothers, Byron and Darold Yates; sisters, Alice (Yates) Farrell, Mary Ann (Yates) Riggs and infant sister Eva Nell Yates; and her former husbands.

Bessie is survived by: her daughter, Julie LaFave of St. Joseph, MO; daughter-in-law, Patsy Smith of Mound City, MO; grandchildren Jeff Smith (Barb), Todd Smith, R. Bruce Smith Jr., David Smith (Lora), Chris Rogers (Jill), Michelle Trussell (Craig), and Cassie Garber; 14 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions to InterServ would be appreciated.

Memorial service: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends on Friday, December 27th from 6:30-8:00. Private inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories