Beth J. Kar, 51

Beth (Grienke) Kar passed away December 18, 2021, at Northcare Hospice Hospital in North Kansas City, MO, following a valiant battle with sarcoma cancer. Beth was born October 1, 1970, in New Castle, Indiana to Ray Grienke and Beverly (Hoffman) Grienke. Beth was raised in Michigan and graduated valedictorian from Carson City High School 1989 in Carson City, MI. In 1993 she received her Bachelor of Arts degree with an English major from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, MI.

In 1995 Beth married Andrew Kar. They have one son Benjamin Kar. That marriage ended in divorce 2017 with both of them remaining close friends.

While in Michigan Beth was head of the children’s department in Barnes and Nobles then a PR trainer and educator for a travel agency. In 2002 she and her family moved to St. Joseph, MO where Beth became Deputy City Clerk, then City Clerk for the City of Savannah. In spite of Beth’s cancer which was diagnosed in 2019, she determinedly maintained her work ethic, continuing to work throughout her treatments.

Beth’s passion was running and she was a top runner of the area. She and her friends not only ran in local races but travelled around the country running 5Ks, 10Ks, half-marathons and marathons where she made friends from everywhere. Beth’s concern for others, their problems and goals and her encouragement to them made her a special, loved friend. One of Beth’s goals was to run the Boston Marathon. She qualified for the 2019 Boston Marathon but while training started having problems with her leg and back. (It later was diagnosed as stage four of a rare form of sarcoma cancer.) In spite of her pain, Beth with special friend Stacy Beshears, flew to Boston where she amazingly completed the marathon and fulfilled her goal. Two months later she was in the hospital undergoing full back surgery. For the next 2½ years Beth endured a second full back surgery, 25 chemo treatments and 10 treatments of radiation. Through all of this she would come back to run many more races, show support for others, care for her son Benjamin, and continue to work at her job. She was known for her big smile, positive personality, and zest for life. Beth was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Her oncologist called her Wonder Woman.

Beth was preceded in death by her brother Daniel Grienke and her father Ray Grienke. She is survived by her mother, Beverly Grienke, her son Benjamin Kar, her brother Paul (Jessica) Grienke, her ex-husband Andrew Kar, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Beth’s unselfish love for her family and for others will be forever remembered and live on. This world is a much better place because she spent 51 years on it. The ripples of her goodness continue to move through it.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Christian Church in St. Joseph, 2:00 on Saturday, January 15, 2022, officiated by Rev. Brian Kirk (with Public Livestream). Family will receive friends in the downstairs Social Room at the church following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church, St. Joseph, MO.

