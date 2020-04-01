Clear
Bethie "Beth" Gale Dolman, 73

Services will be held at a later date.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 8:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Bethie "Beth" Gale Dolman, 73, of St. Joseph, died March 30, 2020 at her home.

Bethie was born December 25, 1946, in Maryville, to Bill and Ruth (Kempf) Smith. She was one of the last seniors to graduate from Skidmore High School, and was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church.

She was a self employed beauty operator owning several shops in the St. Joseph area.

She married William J. Dolman, Sr. on January 23, 1970; and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son Christopher Dolman (Kerri); son David Dolman; twin granddaughters Lauren and Hailey; sisters Neva Nielson, Jessie Adams, Mandy Way; brother Donald Smith; other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Dolman was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Online guestbook and condolences may be left at www.heatonbowmansmith.com.

