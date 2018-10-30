Clear
Bette Lou Clark, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri

No details. A register book is available at the funeral home.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Bette Lou Clark, 86, June 17, 1932 - October 25, 2018, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara Fletchall.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A register book is available at the funeral home.

