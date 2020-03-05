Clear

Bettie J. (Herring) Fritch, 92

No services are scheduled per Bettie's wishes.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Bettie J. (Herring) Fritch, 92, formerly of Sparks, Kansas passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Bettie was born south of Sparks, Kansas on October 28, 1927 the third child of Bruce and Opal (McKay) Herring.

She graduated from Iola Grade School, Highland High School and attended Highland Community College.

Bettie married Francis W. Fritch on August 12, 1945 on the family farm south of Sparks, Kansas. Bettie and Francis were parents of two children, Vicki D. Higgins, Schertz, Texas and Francis W. Fritch II,. They were grandparents of five grandchildren: Terry Higgins and wife, Julie, Lees Summit, Missouri, Kevin Higgins, San Antonio, Texas, Erin Higgins, San Antonio, Texas, Chelsey O. Fritch and Shayln B. Fritch. Sisters, Mary Ruddy and Nancy Jeschke both of Troy, Kansas.

Bettie and Bill were faithful members of the Highland Christian Church and the P.E.P. Class. She retired as Administrator of the Collier Manor Nursing Home in Highland, Kansas. She later worked as a substitute for Doniphan County Educational Co-op.

Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Francis and two brothers, Thomas Benton Herring, Galesburg, Illinois and Quentin Herring, Highland, Kansas.

Bettie’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

