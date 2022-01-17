Clear
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:56 PM

Bettie Lou Dunlap 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home. She was born October 17, 1940 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Ruth "Nadine" and George Fletcher. She graduated from Lafayette High School and worked at VA Medical Center in the telephone and accounting departments retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, crochet, fishing, spending time with family, and she was a Baptist. Bettie was preceded in death by former husband, Jerry L Hart, her parents, brother, Delbert Ray Fletcher, great-granddaughter, Haylee Bills, great great granddaughter Grace. Survivors include, sons, Randy (Nancy) Hart, and Mark Hart, both of St. Joseph, daughter, Laura (Jay) Crump of Country Club Village, MO, brother, Dale Fletcher, sister, Barbara (Steve) Brightman, granddaughters, Darla Hart, Brandy (Daniel) Rumley, Shandi Hart, and Sarah (Ryan) McCrery, grandsons, Brian and Travis Hart, and several great grandchildren, her 2 little dogs Sugar and Lucky.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

