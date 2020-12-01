Clear
Betty Anderson, 86

She was born March 2, 1934 in Hickory County, Missouri to William and Hallie (Crank) Graves.
Betty married John Anderson June 11, 1960. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, cooking, and traveling. But most of all she loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Peyton Farley; parents; siblings, Gwen Emo, Bill Graves, Jack Graves, Ruth Warren.
Additional survivors include children, Gary Anderson, Patti Sullivan, Chuck Anderson, Mark Anderson (Kathy), Hallie Anderson; grandchildren, Jake Anderson (Tiffany), Blane Anderson, Dylan Whitlow, Jason Anderson; great-grandson, Chase Anderson; brother, Paul Graves (Sharon); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 12:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. To view public livestream, please visit Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. The family requests anyone that will be attending the service to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

