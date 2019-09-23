Clear
Betty Ann Auten 80, of Saint Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church Saturday, September 28, 2019 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Funeral Service Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church Saturday, September 28, 2019 1:00 PM

Betty's Obituary
Betty Ann Auten 80, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born January 7, 1939 in Parnell, MO, daughter of Alice and Troy Auten. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in Maryville, MO. She worked at Montgomery Wards as an accountant. She enjoyed sewing, reading and gospel music. Betty was a long time member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by father, Troy Oakley Auten, mother, Alice Auten, brother, Charles Auten, brother, James Auten. Survivors include, sister, Virginia Mikkola of St. Joseph, sister, Sara "Emily" (Roger) Ashlock of Saint Joseph, sister, Rosie Hussain of Antioch, CA, friend, Sherrill Terrill of St. Joseph, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, under direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Gilbert officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

