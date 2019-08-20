Betty Ann Carter April 22, 1938 - August 18, 2019

Betty Ann Carter 81, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by family at Mosaic Life Care Hospita. She was born April 22, 1938 in Rushville, MO, daughter of Helen and Hammond Hurst. She graduated from DeKalb High School 1956 and married Le Forrest "Red" Carter in 1957. They had four children, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She returned to the DeKalb High School and was the head cook for 24 years until she retired. Betty loved to cook, read, listen to country music and watch television. She was preceded in death by her father, Hammond Hurst and grandmother Betty Lovelace who raised her, husband, Le Forrest "Red" Edwin Carter, son, Egan Dale Carter, two sisters, Wanda and Frances and her granddaughter Peyton Elizabeth Carter. Survivors include, mother, Helen Hurst, son, David (Cristen) Carter, daughters, Candice (Wayne) Cunningham, and Andrea (Pete) Nett, four grandchildren: Chelsea Nett-Ross, Caleb Nett, Caity Carter, and Will Carter, two great grand daughters. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Jordan officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.