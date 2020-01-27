Betty Ann Kunrath, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday. January 22, 2020.

She was born April 29, 1949 in Oakes, North Dakota.

Betty grew up in Oakes, ND on the family farm and went to school in Gulph, ND until she graduated and went on to business school in Aberdeen, SD. From there she moved to Omaha, NE with her sister and worked for the Nebraska Medical Center for 42 years. When she retired, she kept busy with her grandchildren and in 2014 she moved to St. Joseph, MO with her daughter to be near and watch her great-grandchildren grow up. Betty stayed busy making baby blankets and dollies for friends and neighbors.

She enjoyed the holidays and cooking for her family and friends. Her house was always open. She got the joy of watching her grandson Kevin get married. Betty was a happy person and in 2018 she fell and had some medical issues. She went on hospice in December of 2018 with Mosaic Life Care Hospice and became very attached to her nurses. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kim Deck, Krystal Phillips and Brittany Clar for the exceptional care of Betty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary (Turner) Kunrath.

Survivors include children, Teresa Kunrath and Jason Kunrath (Renee); grandchildren, Michael Knight, Kevin Kunrath (Dena), Jacob Kunrath, Jay Kunrath, Tyler Kunrath; great-grandchildren, Xandiah, Karzin, Ry’lyn and Zoie; brothers, Timothy Kunrath (Lori), Jerry Kunrath (Ann), Steve Kunrath (Julie); sister, Linda Clapp Sadle (Richard); numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.