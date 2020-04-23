Betty Annette “Nana” (Brown) Clements, 73, of Plattsburg, MO passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home. Annette was born August 17, 1946 in Smithville, MO to James Lincoln and Kalthea (Clifton) Brown. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1965 and married Thomas Edward Clements a year later, on March 5, 1966 in Platte City, MO. As her children were growing up, Annette was very involved in the PTA, Girl Scouts, 4H, and many other activities. She loved to garden and sew, but especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to Virginia to see her sister and her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-mother Barbara Brown; brother James Frankiln Brown; and half-brother Mark Brown. Annette is survived by her children Tammie (Scott) Smith of Bonner Springs, KS, Christy (David) Kellam of Plattsburg, MO, Stephen Clements of Plattsburg, MO, Tiffany (Matt) Engle of Plattsburg, MO; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, with 3 on the way; siblings Wanda Kaye Brown of CT, Dale J. Brown of Platte City, MO, Laura (Shawn) Martin of VA;step brother Michael Randle of Kansas; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Online condolences can be left on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.