Obituary

Betty (Cady) Burris

1939-2019

Betty (Cady) Burris, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, journeyed home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a courageous and lengthy battle with Pulmonary Disease. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on June 15, 1939, to Clarence and Pearl (Gullick) Cady in Brookfield, Missouri. She grew up in Brookfield and graduated from High School in 1959.

On August 9, 1959 she married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Dale Burris. They made their home in St. Joseph when Glenn’s job as a conductor with the Burlington Northern brought them here. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2015. They celebrated over 55 years of marriage together.

Betty was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She worked part-time at JC Penney, while her girls were in school. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 49 Ladies’ Auxiliary, where she served as President, Vice-President, and most recently Treasurer. She and Glenn enjoyed camping, and socializing with their extended family at the Eagles Lodge. She loved family gatherings, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Dale Burris (March 6, 2015); her parents, Clarence Luther Cade (March 21, 1987) and Pearl Rebecca (Gullick) Cady (October 19, 1986); two brothers, Harold Cady (May 17, 1989) and Gerald Cady (February 20, 2012); and one sister, Doris May Palmer (March 13, 2006).

Betty is survived by her daughters; Karen Lawrence (Don), St. Joseph, and Beth Haeker (Scott) Helena, Missouri, grandchildren; Don Lawrence (Ashli), Melissa Neal (Jonathan), Andrew Haeker (Kacie) and Caitlin Haeker; five great-grandchildren; Lila and Lauden Lawrence, Presley and Emery Neal, Knox Haeker; two sisters, Louella Hulett and Esther Reams, both of Brookfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 49 Ladies’ Auxiliary. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.