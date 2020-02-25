Betty Carol James

1931-2020

Betty Carol James, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.

She was born June 30, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Betty was an accomplished artist and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Park College. She was a teacher for the St. Joseph School District for 40 years and continued to substitute teach for another 10 years after retiring.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Mary (Shepherd) Boydston; and her sister, Mary Ellen Boydston.

Survivors include her son, Matthew Henry James and her grandson, Julian Elkins James.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private inurnment at Mount Auburn Cemetery.