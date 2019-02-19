Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Betty Clark, 95, of St. Joseph, MO

Services will be Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday. 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Betty's Obituary
Betty Clark, 95, of St. Joseph, MO, died February 15, 2019, at Living Community in St. Joseph. Betty was born July 1, 1923 in Dodson, MO, to Alonzo and Bessie (Robinson) Ellis,
She was born in Dodson, but lived her life prior to retirement in Kansas City, MO. She married Thomas Clark and became a stay at home mother, before going to work for Wednesday Magazine. She lived in North Fort Myers , Florida for 15 years prior to moving to St. Joseph in 2007, to be with her daughter. Betty was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a daughter Debbie Merritt; grandson Thomas Clark (April); great-grandchildren Mark and Abigail; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Mark, two infant sons, and eight siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Services will be Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday.
Read Less

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events