Betty's Obituary

Betty Clark, 95, of St. Joseph, MO, died February 15, 2019, at Living Community in St. Joseph. Betty was born July 1, 1923 in Dodson, MO, to Alonzo and Bessie (Robinson) Ellis,

She was born in Dodson, but lived her life prior to retirement in Kansas City, MO. She married Thomas Clark and became a stay at home mother, before going to work for Wednesday Magazine. She lived in North Fort Myers , Florida for 15 years prior to moving to St. Joseph in 2007, to be with her daughter. Betty was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Debbie Merritt; grandson Thomas Clark (April); great-grandchildren Mark and Abigail; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Mark, two infant sons, and eight siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Services will be Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday.

