Betty Crockett, 94

Betty Crockett 1926-2021 Betty Crockett, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri made her journey home to the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:17 PM

She was born March 31, 1926 to Jewell and Grace Seek.
Betty married Harold “Bud” Crockett on December 3, 1946 and was blessed with two sons. She was a faithful servant of Christ and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Betty was a member of King Hill Christian Church for over 70 years, where she served her church family and youth group.
She enjoyed painting, singing, and playing (cheating at) cards. Betty was a member of the Sweet Adeline’s singing group, St. Joseph Women’s Chamber of Chamber, South Side Business Women, Polish Women’s Club and Entre Nois Club. Bud and Betty served as Grand Marshalls of the South Side Fall Festival in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Bud” Crockett; parents, Jewell and Grace Seek; and her siblings.
Betty leaves behind her sons, Chuck and Casey Crockett; daughter-in-laws, Cherie and Jackie Crockett; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
