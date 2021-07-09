Betty Darlene McFee, 86

Weatherby, Missouri- Betty D. McFee, 86, of Weatherby, passed away June 19, 2021.

She was born June 3, 1935 in Bakersfield, California to Layton and Ida (Thurman) Winget.

Betty was a devoted Sunday School Teacher for over 60 years at the Sycamore Hills Baptist Church, Independence, Missouri and Fairview Community Church, Winston, Missouri.

She was district clerk for the Daviess and Dekalb County Soil Conservation, retiring at age 80.

Betty leaves her favorite Bible Verses, John 8:32 and 1 Corinthians 13: 1-13 to her wonderful family and friends.

Preceding her in death: parents, Layton and Ida Thurman; son, Marc Medlin.

Survivors: husband, Melvin, of the home; daughters, Cindy (Terry) Blakemore, Kansas City, Missouri, Lynn Przybyliski, Overland Park, Kansas, Jennifer (Justin) Moore, Pattonsburg, Missouri; son, Michael (Angie) McFee, Winston, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Stephanie (Jensen) Petersen, Brett (Beth) Blakemore, Casey (Amy) Blakemore, Emily (John) Lollar, Josie McFee, Nathan Moore and Zack Moore; 7 great-grandchildren, Joseph and Joshua Petersen, Lincoln and Lyla Blakemore, Hensley Lollar, Olivia and Maya Blakemore; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 3:00 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Fairview Community Church, KK Hwy., Winston, MO.

Memorial Fund: Children's Mercy Hospital or Fairview Community Church.

Online condolences: www.poland-thompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.