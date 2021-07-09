Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Betty Darlene McFee, 86

Betty D. McFee, 86, of Weatherby, passed away June 19, 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:58 AM

Weatherby, Missouri- Betty D. McFee, 86, of Weatherby, passed away June 19, 2021.
She was born June 3, 1935 in Bakersfield, California to Layton and Ida (Thurman) Winget.

Betty was a devoted Sunday School Teacher for over 60 years at the Sycamore Hills Baptist Church, Independence, Missouri and Fairview Community Church, Winston, Missouri.
She was district clerk for the Daviess and Dekalb County Soil Conservation, retiring at age 80.
Betty leaves her favorite Bible Verses, John 8:32 and 1 Corinthians 13: 1-13 to her wonderful family and friends.

Preceding her in death: parents, Layton and Ida Thurman; son, Marc Medlin.

Survivors: husband, Melvin, of the home; daughters, Cindy (Terry) Blakemore, Kansas City, Missouri, Lynn Przybyliski, Overland Park, Kansas, Jennifer (Justin) Moore, Pattonsburg, Missouri; son, Michael (Angie) McFee, Winston, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Stephanie (Jensen) Petersen, Brett (Beth) Blakemore, Casey (Amy) Blakemore, Emily (John) Lollar, Josie McFee, Nathan Moore and Zack Moore; 7 great-grandchildren, Joseph and Joshua Petersen, Lincoln and Lyla Blakemore, Hensley Lollar, Olivia and Maya Blakemore; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 3:00 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Fairview Community Church, KK Hwy., Winston, MO.

Memorial Fund: Children's Mercy Hospital or Fairview Community Church.

Online condolences: www.poland-thompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories