Betty Elaine Hendrix, 86

Betty Elaine Hendrix, of Dearborn, MO passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020.

Betty Elaine Hendrix was one of nine children born to Ora Carrico and Mable Estella (Bartlett) Carrico on May 30, 1932 in High Point Township, IA. Betty attended school in Decatur County, Iowa and Garden Grove High School where she played high school basketball.

On March 5, 1949, Betty was united in marriage to Oliver Faye Hendrix. They then lived in Belmond, IA, Leon, IA, Council Bluffs, IA, Kansas City, MO and in 1964 they moved to rural Dearborn. Dearborn is where they settled for the rest of their lives, where they raised their four children, Dennis, Randal, Ricky, and Sandra and two of their grandchildren, Rachel and Ryan. For 40 years, they had children that attended school.

Betty was a devoted Christian Woman who loved Christ. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Betty was the matriarch of the family, who was the keeper of her husband, home, farm and family. She enjoyed mowing the farm on her riding mower. She drove tractors, planted gardens, canned food, and grew plants and flowers. Every moment Betty was thinking about her family and friends, how to help them, what she could do to be sure everyone had what they needed, no matter how hard times were or how old they were.

She could not pass up a garage sale. She collected bells and any type of dolls she seen. Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her faith in Christ, her love for Oliver, her family and home were everything to Betty. Betty was ready to meet her Lord with the strength of her faith and love of her family.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Oliver Faye Hendrix; her parents, daughter Sandra Elaine Hendrix-Kennedy, her brothers Wayne, Delbert, Melvin, Marvin, Dean and Gene Carrico.

Betty is survived by Dennis Hendrix and wife Kathy, Randal Hendrix and wife Paula, and Ricky Hendrix; grandchildren Tonya (Scott) O’Brien, Troy (Amanda) Hendrix, Tacy (Clayson) Lyons, Jason Hendrix, Rene Anderson, Andrew (Katie) Hendrix, Rachel (David) Hendrix, Ryan (Jami) Hendrix, Ross (Chelsea) Hendrix, Reid Hendrix, Richelle Hendrix, Riqueza Hendrix, and Hawk Kennedy; thirty-five great-grandchildren; brother Truman Carrico; sister Dortha Webster; other family and friends.

Funeral Services: 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 27th with visitation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Mt. Zion Baptist, Edgerton, MO.

Burial: Reed Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the church or the cemetery.

Arrangement Hixson-Klein Funeral, Edgerton