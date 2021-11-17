Clear
Betty Elaine Kuehner, 84

Betty Elaine Kuehner 84, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Betty Elaine Kuehner 84, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born February 10, 1937 in St. Joseph, daughter of Anna and Roy Guy. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1956. She was married to William "Bill" Kuehner. Betty had worked at K-Mart, Montgomery Wards, and the Buchanan Co Assessors Office. She enjoyed bowling, shooting darts, playing cards, and she loved fishing. She also loved Elvis and the KC Chiefs. Betty won the first Kuehner Family Fantasy Football Draft. She was a member of Savannah Ave. Baptist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Kuehner, Sr., her parents, brothers, Roy Guy Jr. and Glenn Guy, sisters, Emma Smith, Margaret Groenke, Ruth Smith, and Anna Morris, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Judy Kuehner, brother-in-law, Frederick Kuehner of Oklahoma City, OK, and sister-in-law, Betty Lou Poling. Survivors include: children, Sandy (Rob) Duncan of St Joseph, Betty (David) Peters of St. Joseph, William "Bill" (Rikkie) Kuehner of Bremerton, WA, Victor (Jennifer) Kuehner of St. Joseph, Patrick Kuehner, Sr. of St. Joseph, and Michael Kuehner of St Joseph, 16 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandson, sister-in-law, Retta Kuehner of Bethany, OK, cousin, Louise Davis of Elwood, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ms. Kuehner has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. A private family graveside service and inurnment will be held at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

