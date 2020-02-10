Betty Harr Campbell, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was born March 20, 1927 in Browning, Missouri.

Betty married Worthie Harr on April 28, 1946; he preceded her in death April 19, 1999. She married James Campbell August 25, 2005; he preceded her in death September 19, 2009.

Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Nursery Director for 50 years.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing and loved spending time with family. Betty was a great cook and never had an enemy. One of her favorite things was to watch her grandsons play church league softball. She loved to see them hit a home run.

Betty was also preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Alpha (Mundell) Powell and 4 siblings.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Koranda (Bob), Karen Smith (Bob), Randy Harr (Gina); stepson, Larry Campbell (Jan); grandchildren, Shelly Dreier (Tim), Kerry Carson, Chad Bradford, Stephanie St. Denney, Rob Smith, Isaac Harr, Daniel Harr (Amy), Lydia Embrey (Josh); 2 step-grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Nellie Reynolds; sister-in-law, Vera Harr; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Gideons International.