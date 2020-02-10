Clear

Betty Harr Campbell, 92

Visitation: Monday, February 10th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Betty Harr Campbell, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
She was born March 20, 1927 in Browning, Missouri.
Betty married Worthie Harr on April 28, 1946; he preceded her in death April 19, 1999. She married James Campbell August 25, 2005; he preceded her in death September 19, 2009.
Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Nursery Director for 50 years.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing and loved spending time with family. Betty was a great cook and never had an enemy. One of her favorite things was to watch her grandsons play church league softball. She loved to see them hit a home run.
Betty was also preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Alpha (Mundell) Powell and 4 siblings.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Koranda (Bob), Karen Smith (Bob), Randy Harr (Gina); stepson, Larry Campbell (Jan); grandchildren, Shelly Dreier (Tim), Kerry Carson, Chad Bradford, Stephanie St. Denney, Rob Smith, Isaac Harr, Daniel Harr (Amy), Lydia Embrey (Josh); 2 step-grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Nellie Reynolds; sister-in-law, Vera Harr; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Gideons International.

