Betty J. (Pulliam) Krofft, 92

Betty J. (Pulliam) Krofft, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:26 PM

She was born March 27, 1929 in San Antonio, Missouri to Shelby and Minnie (Bruce) Pulliam.
She was born March 27, 1929 in San Antonio, Missouri to Shelby and Minnie (Bruce) Pulliam.
Betty married Roger Krofft on April 24, 1948. He survives of the home.
She worked at Standard Oil until the children came along. Then she was very active in their schools and was a Cub Scout den mother and a member of the PTA.
Betty also was a deacon at the former 2nd Presbyterian Church.
She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, especially family vacations with trips to many states. She also loved to sew and garden, and was known for her rhubarb and gooseberry pies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Shelby Pulliam; and brothers, Dallas, Bruce and Harry Pulliam.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Roger Krofft; children, Steve Krofft, Doug Krofft (Victoria Knight), and Patricia Vernon; grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan and Claire Krofft, and Michael and Kaitlin Anderson; great-grandson, Shawn Turner, Jr.; and brother, Williard Pulliam.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

