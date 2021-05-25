Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Betty Jane Bryson, 97

Betty Jane Bryson 97, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:42 PM

Betty Jane Bryson 97, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born April 23, 1924 in Clarksdale, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Roy Adams. She worked at D&G and Doty's as well as several other area restuarants. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty was an avid fan of the Chiefs, the Royals, and the St Jo Mustangs. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Helena, American Legion Aux. #359, VFW #1668 Aux, and the Eagles Lodge #49. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Harold Bryson, her parents, daughter, Joyce Sharp, brothers, Herman and James E. Adams, and sisters, Nora Farrell and Viola Leidy, grandsons, Ronald & Donald Amos, and granddaughters, Linda Sue Amos & Kim Springs. Survivors include: daughters, Julia Bryson, Mary Amos, and Agnes Joann Grieme, sons, Harold (Carol) Bryson, Edward (Barbara) Bryson, and Kenneth (Diana) Bryson, a brother, John C. Adams, 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 27 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild.
The family kindly request mask for all patrons. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dean Barton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Helena Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Shriner's Hospital or Donor's choice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories