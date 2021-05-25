Betty Jane Bryson 97, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born April 23, 1924 in Clarksdale, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Roy Adams. She worked at D&G and Doty's as well as several other area restuarants. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty was an avid fan of the Chiefs, the Royals, and the St Jo Mustangs. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Helena, American Legion Aux. #359, VFW #1668 Aux, and the Eagles Lodge #49. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Harold Bryson, her parents, daughter, Joyce Sharp, brothers, Herman and James E. Adams, and sisters, Nora Farrell and Viola Leidy, grandsons, Ronald & Donald Amos, and granddaughters, Linda Sue Amos & Kim Springs. Survivors include: daughters, Julia Bryson, Mary Amos, and Agnes Joann Grieme, sons, Harold (Carol) Bryson, Edward (Barbara) Bryson, and Kenneth (Diana) Bryson, a brother, John C. Adams, 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 27 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild.

The family kindly request mask for all patrons. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dean Barton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Helena Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Shriner's Hospital or Donor's choice.