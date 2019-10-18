Clear

Betty Jane Consolver, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:00PM - 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Tuesday, October 22, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Betty Jane Consolver, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
She was born May 27, 1928 in Trenton, Missouri.
Betty married Billy Consolver September 18, 1972; he preceded her in death October 27, 1989.
She was a graduate of Spickard High School. Betty worked many years at Quaker Oats and then at Big Smith; retiring in 1984.
She loved volunteering for various organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Y-Women and the State Hospital. Betty was a member of Quaker Ladies and St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. She also enjoyed attending family reunions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Froman and Arlie (Nichols) Stamper; brother, Eugene Stamper; sister, Dixie Lewis; and step-grandson, Ryan Consolver.
Survivors include son, Larry Dorrell; step-daughter, Debbie Consolver; step-sons, Rick Consolver (Janis), Roger Consolver (Debbie); grandson, Billy Dorrell, Arlington, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Noah; 6 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Marilyn), Ben, and Gary (Debbie) Stamper; sisters, Pauline Smith, Colene Davis, Linda Sweany; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center.

