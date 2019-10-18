Obituary

Betty Jane Consolver, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

She was born May 27, 1928 in Trenton, Missouri.

Betty married Billy Consolver September 18, 1972; he preceded her in death October 27, 1989.

She was a graduate of Spickard High School. Betty worked many years at Quaker Oats and then at Big Smith; retiring in 1984.

She loved volunteering for various organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Y-Women and the State Hospital. Betty was a member of Quaker Ladies and St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. She also enjoyed attending family reunions.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Froman and Arlie (Nichols) Stamper; brother, Eugene Stamper; sister, Dixie Lewis; and step-grandson, Ryan Consolver.

Survivors include son, Larry Dorrell; step-daughter, Debbie Consolver; step-sons, Rick Consolver (Janis), Roger Consolver (Debbie); grandson, Billy Dorrell, Arlington, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Noah; 6 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Marilyn), Ben, and Gary (Debbie) Stamper; sisters, Pauline Smith, Colene Davis, Linda Sweany; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center.